Will Rogers Flight Schedules Shift For Spring, Summer Travelers

A new season means you'll be seeing some changes in the flights offered across Oklahoma.

Warmer temperatures increase interest in vacation hot spots across the country and Oklahoma airports are taking notice.

Los Angeles and Florida are some of the new non-stop flight destinations available this season out of Will Rogers World Airport. Allegiant will add weekly Thursday and Sunday departures out of Will Rogers, including flights to Destin-Fort Walton Beach in Florida, Orlando, and Las Vegas.

Available flights will return to a normal schedule around mid-August. Airport staff say the changes are geared towards the summer travelers.

The flight offerings usually start as temporary and depending on how popular they are, may become a permanent destination.