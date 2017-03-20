My 2 Cents: There's No Crying In Basketball

It's hard not to get swept up in the NCAA basketball tournament and the Final Four.

It's the win or go home finality of each game, the high of advancing to the next round, and oftentimes, the heartbreak of a player's career ending with the final buzzer.

But the crying, all of the crying by young men who just lost a game, is hard for me to watch.

No, not this young man, he still falls into my acceptable age group for crying over losing a game.

If you still have rubber bands on your braces, like this young Northwestern fan, I don't expect you to act like a man when your team gets knocked out of the trophy chase. Although, he may be a bit too invested, mom and dad.

It's this kind of stuff you'll see frequently, usually upperclassmen, lamenting the end of their college basketball days.

I guess I come from a generation when men were taught to be more stoic, less emotional, crying about a game equals weakness in my mind, immaturity.

What do you think?

Amanda says I'm dead wrong.

And by the way, since I'm talking about basketball, here's a vote for Doug Gottlieb returning to OSU as the next head coach.

--

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.