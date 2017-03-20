Splash Brothers Catch Fire As Warriors Blow Out Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY -
Klay Thompson caught fire for 34 points through three quarters as the Warriors beat the Thunder, 111-95 on Monday night inside Chesapeake Energy Arena.
The Thunder is now 0-4 against the Warriors this season and has last seven straight dating back to the 2016 Western Conference Finals.
Oklahoma City jumped out to an early 8-3 lead, but it was the only time the Thunder was in control of the game. Steph Curry quickly found his rhythm by knocking down a few jumpers to give Golden State the momentum and a three-point lead after one quarter.
With the splash brothers leading the way, the Warriors ripped off a 17-4 run to take a 19-point lead in the second frame while the Thunder searched for answers. If the Golden State run wasn’t enough, Curry put a cherry on top with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to put the Warriors up a whopping 20 points at halftime.
The Thunder eventually showed some life with a 13-3 run early in the third quarter to get within 12 points, but Taj Gibson missed a pair of free throws that would’ve brought the Thunder within 10. Not easily flustered, the Warriors followed up Gibson’s misses by ripping off a 19-5 run fueled by Klay Thompson to take a 26-point lead and put the game away.
While this rivalry game didn’t live up to the hype on the scoreboard, the game sure didn’t lack its fireworks. On a jump ball before halftime, Curry and Semaj Christon got tangled up while jostling for position which led to a massive scuffle that resulted in four technical fouls.
Russell Westbrook finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists while Victor Oladipo added 17 of his own. Steven Adams scored nine points on 4-of-5 shooting but somehow only tallied one rebound in 22 minutes of action.
Curry scored 23 points as only two Warriors players scored in double digits.
The Thunder will be back in action on Wednesday when it hosts the Sixers.