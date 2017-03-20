Embroiled State Senator Hires Attorney, Plans To Resign By Wedne - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Embroiled State Senator Hires Attorney, Plans To Resign By Wednesday

Posted: Updated:
By LeighAnne Manwarren, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Republican state Sen. Ralph Shortey plans to resign from his political seat by Wednesday, according to his newly-hired defense attorney. 

Shortey, 35, of Oklahoma City, was charged Thursday with three felonies related to child prostitution in Cleveland County as a result of a Moore police investigation.

The investigation began in the early hours of March 9 when Moore police found Shortey with a 17-year-old boy in a motel room.

Shortey, who represents District 44 in the state Senate, hired Oklahoma City defense attorney Ed Blau Monday afternoon.

Also on Monday, news broke that the FBI is investigating the senator and that the Secret Service is assisting Moore police in its investigation.

Shortey has not returned to the state Capitol since the day before he was formally punished by the state Senate. He was stripped of his chairmanships, his office and his parking space, but he can still vote on the Senate floor. 

Shortey has not responded to News 9's numerous attempts for comment.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com as more information becomes available.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.