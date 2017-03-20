Embroiled State Senator Hires Attorney, Plans To Resign By Wednesday

Republican state Sen. Ralph Shortey plans to resign from his political seat by Wednesday, according to his newly-hired defense attorney.

Shortey, 35, of Oklahoma City, was charged Thursday with three felonies related to child prostitution in Cleveland County as a result of a Moore police investigation .

The investigation began in the early hours of March 9 when Moore police found Shortey with a 17-year-old boy in a motel room .

Shortey, who represents District 44 in the state Senate, hired Oklahoma City defense attorney Ed Blau Monday afternoon.

Also on Monday, news broke that the FBI is investigating the senator and that the Secret Service is assisting Moore police in its investigation .

Shortey has not returned to the state Capitol since the day before he was formally punished by the state Senate . He was stripped of his chairmanships, his office and his parking space, but he can still vote on the Senate floor.

Shortey has not responded to News 9's numerous attempts for comment.

