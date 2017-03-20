Family Loses Home, Belongings In NE OKC Fire

A mother and her five daughters lost their home on Standish Avenue when it went up in flames about 1 p.m. Monday .

Nikolle Gigger, the mom, said she lived in the house for 12 years. Everything inside was destroyed in an instant.

She said she was sitting on the living room couch changing her 6-month-old’s diaper when she smelled burnt wire.

“It was just smoke and then all of a sudden you can see the flames coming out of the room,” Gigger said.

Three of her daughters were in school. She grabbed the two who were home and ran outside immediately.

“I’ve been up and down with my emotions right now. What is sadder is knowing that it started in my kids’ room,” said Gigger.

Although everything in her home has been destroyed, friends and strangers stopped by Gigger’s home to drop off donations. She is grateful for the community that is here to support her.

If you would like to help Gigger’s family with donations, email newsdesk@news9.com. News 9 can put you in contact with the family.

Firefighters determined a child playing with a lighter is what started the fire. About $28,000 was lost, including the structure which is considered a total loss.