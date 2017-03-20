Federal Law Agencies Also Investigating State Sen. Shortey - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Federal Law Agencies Also Investigating State Sen. Shortey

Ralph Shortey Ralph Shortey
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The FBI is investigating a state senator who is accused of soliciting sex from an underage boy, and has executed a search warrant at his home, the agency confirmed Monday.

Meanwhile, the Secret Service told News 9 it’s assisting Moore police with its investigation.

State Sen. Ralph Shortey is the subject of that investigation. Shortey’s seat on the senate floor remained empty Monday.  

Last week, he turned himself in to the Cleveland County jail after he was charged with three felonies related to child prostitution.

On March 9, Moore police found Shortey in a hotel room with a teenage boy believed to be a prostitute.

“Total shock to me,” said state Sen. Bill Brown, R-District 36. "Ralph’s a very good friend and I’m just totally disappointed.”

The Senate unanimously voted last week to remove Shortey from all his committee appointments; they even scraped his name from his office door but fell short of kicking him out of the Senate.

Several senators, who did not want to speak on camera, said there are concerns that Shortey could sue them if he is not convicted.

Senate leadership is not responding to requests for on camera interviews, but instead released a statement Monday that said, “The Oklahoma Senate reserves the right to take further action as necessary and the Senate continues to explore the options available. The Oklahoma Senate is fully cooperating with all authorities looking into this matter. Because of the pending investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment any further.”

Brown said his colleagues are waiting to see what happens.

“We don’t know what’s going to take place, right now, but within the next could of days, we’ll know that,” Brown said.

Court records don't show whether Shortey has hired an attorney. He has not responded to News 9's numerous attempts for comment.

