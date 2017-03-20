Bills Cracking Down On Child Sex Crime Unanimously Passed In OK House

The Oklahoma House of Representatives has passed a $6.8 billion spending plan. The proposal passed by a vote of 57-42.More >>
The Oklahoma House of Representatives has passed a $6.8 billion spending plan. The proposal passed by a vote of 57-42.More >>
With one day left in the legislative session, the governor applied pressure to one lawmaker who was holding up a series of criminal justice reform bills that could save the state $200-million a year.More >>
With one day left in the legislative session, the governor applied pressure to one lawmaker who was holding up a series of criminal justice reform bills that could save the state $200-million a year.More >>
Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.