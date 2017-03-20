Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: March 20 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: March 20

This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: 

-John Holcomb and Steve McGehee weigh in on Brad Underwood's decision to leave OSU for Illinois. 

-Doug Gottlieb joins the show to talk about the open head coaching job at Oklahoma State

-Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee goes 1-on-1 with Doug McDermott

-Dean Blevins gives an OU football spring preview

-Lee Benson catches up with former Sooner basketball star, Buddy Hield, as he adjusts to life with the Kings

