Cold Front To Push South Tuesday Afternoon Through OKC Metro

Skies will stay clear Monday night with temperatures dropping to the upper 50s ahead of a cold front moving farther south into northwest Oklahoma.
Our cold front will finally push south Tuesday afternoon through the metro. Skies will become partly cloudy with any rain chances staying in eastern Oklahoma. Highs will top out in the low 80s.
Wednesday will be significantly cooler with highs in the 50s and a chance of drizzle.
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.