OU President David Boren Recovering After Heart Surgery

By Associated Press
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

University of Oklahoma President David Boren is hospitalized after undergoing heart surgery.

OU issued a press release Monday saying Boren underwent bypass surgery Monday morning and is "resting comfortably."

The 75-year-old Boren is expected to remain hospitalized for about a week and then plans to take a few more days off recuperating at his home in Norman.

The release said Boren will continue to work from home for several days before eventually returning to his campus office, a schedule similar to one he followed after back surgery several years ago.

Boren is a former Oklahoma governor and U.S. senator and has served as OU's president since November 1994.

