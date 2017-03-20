FBI Confirms Investigation Into Oklahoma State Senator - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

FBI Confirms Investigation Into Oklahoma State Senator

By Associated Press
The FBI in Oklahoma City has confirmed it is investigating a Republican state senator who is facing felony child prostitution charges after police say he solicited sex from a 17-year-old boy.  

FBI spokeswoman Jessica Rice confirmed Monday that her agency served a search warrant Friday at the Oklahoma City home of Sen. Ralph Shortey. Rice said she could not provide any more details because of a "sensitive ongoing investigation."

No federal charges have been filed against Shortey.

3/20/17: Defense Attorney Concerned About 'Errors' In Shortey Investigation

State prosecutors charged Shortey last week with engaging in child prostitution, transporting a minor for prostitution and engaging in prostitution within 1,000 feet of a church. He was released on a $100,000 bond.

Court records don't show whether Shortey has retained an attorney, and he hasn't responded to texts and voice mails seeking comment.

