Metro Family On The Street After Devastating House Fire

A large metro family is out on the street, Monday afternoon, after a fire destroyed their southeast Oklahoma City home.

Firefighters were called out to battle the blaze is in the 1400 block of Standish Ave. near NE 23rd St. and N. Bryant Ave., just after 2 p.m. Crews were able to get the fire under control, but not before it caused significant damage to the inside, in addition to vents that firefighters had to cut into the roof.

Just before 3 p.m., a family friend notified News 9 that the home was occupied by a single mother and her five children. So far the family has not yet been identified, but a plan is in the works to collect donations to help them recover from this disaster.

According to first responders, a number of people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, but no one was seriously injured.

