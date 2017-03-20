Oklahoma Seeing An Uptick In The Tick Population

State wildlife officials are warning people about the number of ticks already being seen in the state.

Parks like Martin Nature Park post signs, reminding people to use bug spray and reduce the chance to getting Lyme disease from a tick bite.

“What people believe is that ticks don’t survive winter because they are insects- but that's not true,” said the wildlife department’s Kelly Adams.

Adams said ticks are tough enough to survive even cold winters, but there is a clear reason Oklahomans are seeing more ticks now.

“With the temperatures warming, these dormant or less active ticks are becoming more active,” said Adams.