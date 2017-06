Wildfire victims in Northwest Oklahoma will have a chance to hear all their options for relief assistance. Two public meetings are now scheduled to detail those options.

The first meeting is set for Monday at the Harper County Fairgrounds. Another is set for Friday at the Beaver County Fairgrounds. Both start at 10 a.m.

Meetings come after the fires are reportedly 92% contained. The State Agricultural Department has confirmed the fires in Oklahoma and Kansas have killed two people, thousands of livestock and destroyed at least 42 homes across the two states.