Westbrook Mentioned In Drake's 'More Life'

Drake is one of the most successful artists in the world, and he showed why that is on Saturday night.

The rap mogul released his playlist, "More Life" in the midst of March Madness, and by the end of the night, 19 of the 22 songs had made it to the Billboard + Twitter Trending 140.

Drake is a huge sports fan, so it's no surprise that he has plenty of sports references throughout the playlist, but one of the most notable shoutouts is for Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook.

When describing his reaction to a rap feud between himself and Meek Mill in the song titled, "Cant Have Everything," Drake references Westbrook:

Oh, triple-double Russ face

While its a short and sweet mention, it's a less-than-subtle hat-tip to Westbrook for averaging a triple-double, while also noting Westbrook's memorable facial expressions.

#RussellWestbrook when he scores 58 tonight and the Thunder still lose pic.twitter.com/50CBDFhFXM — Drew Nice (@DrewNice33) March 8, 2017

It's worth noting that Westbrook just tallied a triple-double against Drake's Toronto Raptors earlier this week with 24 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds as the Thunder won by 21 points.