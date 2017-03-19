GoFundMe Page Set Up For Baby Delivered After Fatal OKC Crash

A GoFundMe Page has been set up for a baby who was delivered after her mother was killed in a car crash Thursday.

Ashlyn Byers died in that crash on I-40 near Morgan. Her daughter named Sally was born three months premature and has been suffering from multiple seizures a day.

Ashlyn's mother set up the GoFundMe page which has already raised more than 8,000 dollars.

Click here if you would like to donate.