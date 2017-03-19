OKCFD Investigates Cause Of Bookstore Fire

Oklahoma City fire crews are investigating what caused an overnight fire at a bookstore.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, just after 11:00 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were called to the "Saint Thomas More" Books and Gifts at May and Wilshire. Heavy smoke was coming from the building.

Crews were able to stop the flames from getting into surrounding businesses.

“It was in the center of a strip mall, so any time we get something that has exposures on both sides, especially any commercial building, it's a challenge,” said Acting OKC Fire Chief Steve Peters.

No one was in the store when crews got on the scene, and no injuries were reported.