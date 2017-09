Police are looking for the driver of a pickup that slammed into a car and then a home near Northwest 32nd and Blackwelder.

Police said the incident happened around 3:45 a.m. Sunday. The homeowner called 911 and said she suffered a broken arm from the impact.

The driver of the truck got out and ran away.