Skies To Stay Mostly Clear Saturday Night

Skies will stay mostly clear Saturday night and with a south wind between 10 to 20 mph, temperatures will only drop to the low 60s by Sunday morning.
You may want to turn the AC on for a couple of days if you haven’t already!
Sunshine returns Sunday and we could see gusts to 40 mph out of the south, especially west.
The fire threat will be high in central Oklahoma and extreme to our northwest. Temperatures soar into the mid-80s.
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.