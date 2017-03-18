Energy FC Ends Preseason With 5-1 Win Over Omaha

Alex Dixon led the way with a pair of goals as OKC Energy FC concluded its 2017 preseason schedule with a 5-1 win over Omaha Saturday at John Crain Field on the University of Oklahoma campus.

Dixon’s two goals gave the first-year Energy forward three for the preseason, with his other coming in the initial preseason match against John Brown University at Casady High School in Oklahoma City.

His first strike came in the 29th minute, with OKC leading 1-0 on a prior own goal by UNO’s Seth Rinderknecht. Dixon picked up a loose ball on the right side and sprinted past a UNO defender, before chipping a shot into the back of the net for a 2-0 OKC lead.

In the 42nd minute, Dixon again took a feed on the right side and outran a defender before rifling a shot past UNO keeper Joseph Ghitis and off the left post to increase OKC’s lead to 3-0.

Luis Martinez added to Energy FC’s lead in the 55th minute, when he sent a free kick from about 20 yards out into the upper 90 of the UNO net, past a diving Ghitis.

OKC took a 5-0 lead in the 60th minute when Miguel Gonzalez took a feed at the top of the UNO box and hammered home his third goal of the preseason.

UNO got on the scoreboard in the 77th minute, when Elbir Ibisevic picked up a loose ball on the left side and streaked up field before pushing a shot around OKC keeper Cody Laurendi.

Energy FC defender Mickey Daly received a red card in the 38th minute of play, but Omaha allowed OKC to sub for Daly rather than play the remainder of the match down a man.

With the win, Energy FC concluded its preseason schedule with a 6-1-1 record.

Energy FC’s next match is its 2017 USL regular season opener. The club’s first match is a 7:30 p.m. CST start on Saturday, March 25, against defending USL Western Conference champions, the Swope Park Rangers, at Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, Mo. The game will be broadcast in Oklahoma City on News9 PLUS.

OKC’s home opener is Saturday, April 8, when the club takes on Rio Grande Valley FC Toros in a rematch of last season’s USL Western Conference Semifinals. Tickets for the match can be purchased at EnergyFC.com or by calling (405) 235-KICK.