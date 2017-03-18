Sooners Start Hot, Then Hold Off Gonzaga's Late Charge To Win

Baker Mayfield passed for 331 yards and four touchdowns, and No. 2 Oklahoma followed its impressive victory at Ohio State with a 56-14 win over Tulane on Saturday.More >>
The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department announced Saturday that it will welcome back women's basketball great Courtney Paris during OU's season opener against Belmont on Nov. 10.More >>
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Find out what Mike Gundy and his players are saying in advance of Saturday's matchup with No. 16 TCU.More >>
Parnell Motley has brought big play ability and trash-talking bravado to the OU defense.More >>
No. 6 Oklahoma State opens Big 12 play at home against No. 16 TCU on Saturday, a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff.More >>
Two days after tweeting that the reason he left OKC was because he didn’t like the organization or playing for Billy Donovan, Kevin Durant admitted the tweets were his own.More >>
