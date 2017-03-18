Thunder Social Scene: OKC Hosts Sacramento

The Thunder looks to extend its winning streak to five games when it hosts the Sacramento Kings on Saturday at 2 p.m. Our Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) will be inside Chesapeake Energy Arena tweeting updates during the game, so check back throughout to keep up with the action.

Game Over! Thunder 110 Kings 94 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 18, 2017

Doug 4/5 from behind the arc, up to 15 points #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 18, 2017

Let's see how in tune the crowd is if Russ gets the triple-double, it was amazing in Brooklyn. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 18, 2017

Russ is one assist and three rebounds away from another triple-double #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 18, 2017

Russ checks in, here we go. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 18, 2017

Thunder 85 Kings 65 after three, Adams 15pts, 12 rebs #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 18, 2017

Russ is 3 rebounds and 3 assists shy from triple-double No. 35 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 18, 2017

This Underwood shocking news during the Thunder game reminds me of the Harden trade during the OU-Notre Dame football game. #stunned — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 18, 2017

Thunder 63 Kings 41 Half #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 18, 2017

The mismatch on paper is holding true on the court so far. OKC up by 19 with 5:58 left in first half. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 18, 2017

Thunder 29 Kings 19 after one, OKC bench with 12 points #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 18, 2017

Hield gives the Kings a 10-9 lead #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 18, 2017