Warrant Issued For Suspect In Fatal Shooting At Norman Apartment Complex

Norman Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted in the fatal shooting at an apartment complex Friday night.

According to police, the incident occurred in the 100 block of Crestland at the Hillcrest Apartments, around 8:45 p.m. Two people were found shot. One died, and the second was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police say they are now searching for the suspect, 19-year-old Deven Lee Workman, for first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Details on what led to the shooting or the victims’ names have not been released.

If you or anyone has any information concerning Workman’s whereabouts, call the Norman Police Department at 405-321-1444.

***Police believe Workman’s hair is now cut shorter than what is shown in the attached photo.