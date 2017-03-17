Oklahoma Man Gives 543rd Blood Donation

An Edmond man will celebrate his 85th birthday in May. Friday afternoon, he celebrated another incredible milestone.

Bob Grant has donated 67 and a half gallons of blood since he started donating the year Jimmy Carter was elected President of the United States, way back in 1976.

These days Grant donates every other Friday at the Edmond Office of the Oklahoma Blood Institute. He said he gave blood for the first time 41 years ago, to help a friend who was about to undergo open heart surgery. All these years later he said giving blood has become easier and easier to do.

“One, you get a 400-dollar physical, two it’s good for your system, you rebuild your blood, and three, you save somebody’s life. What a combination of things to do!” exclaimed Grant. “Doesn’t cost anything, just takes a little bit of time, and I’ve got time.”

The Oklahoma Blood Institute said they especially need donors this time of the year, because so many families are on Spring Break vacation.