Warm Friday Evening With Small Chance Of Scattered Storms In S. OK

Hope your Friday is going great! Here's your weekend forecast.

It's going to be a warm evening across the state! Might see a few scattered storms in southern OK as a weak cold front moves in Friday night.

Saturday will be warm once again. Temperatures in the 70’s and 80’s will return.

The cold front will stall in southern OK and may be the focal point for a few thunderstorms in southern OK. At this point, storm chances are 20% Saturday afternoon.

We will be warm and very windy on Sunday! Temperatures will be in the 80’s and a few 90’s with strong south breeze.