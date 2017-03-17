Crews Battle Wildfire In West Edmond

Crews have extinguished a wildfire that flared up near NW 178th St. and N. Western Ave., in Edmond, Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were called out to knock out a small fire in the 1000 block of NW 178th St. The fire was located in a remote area near Chisholm Creek and a housing addition. Fire crews worked quickly and were able to get the tiny blaze under control before it could spread.

No structures were damaged and no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.