OKC Non-Profit In National Bracket Challenge

Allied Arts of Oklahoma City has advanced to the Supported 16. It’s similar to the Sweet 16, but it's all part of a different bracket challenge than you are used to seeing.

They are participating in Brackets for Good; an online fundraising competition with various other non-profits around the country.

The competition started in February with 64 non-profits and Allied Arts has already advanced through three rounds.

So far, they have outscored charities from Pennsylvania and Houston and are currently up against a San Diego based charity. They hope that by winning this round, which ends at 8 p.m. on March 17, they will advance to the Engaged Eight.

Allied Arts is the only Oklahoma based charity in the competition and they are so proud to be a part of it.

“Last fall we went through the application process and in January we were notified that we were the only Oklahoma non-profit to be included in this contest,” said Terri Cornett, Development Consultant for Allied Arts.

The prize for winning “Brackets for Good” is $100,000. It’s a part of a grant funded through AT&T.

Every dollar donated throughout the competition is worth one point and the team with the most points at the end of the game wins. So Far, Allied Arts has raised over $3,000 through donations and they get to keep every dollar donated to their team throughout the competition.

“We have the most wonderful giving people in Oklahoma and they know that the arts are important and they are here to support us,” said Cornett.

Allied Arts hopes to give all the money donated to different organizations across the state.

Allied Arts was founded in 1971 and is the first United Arts fund in the state of Oklahoma. They support over 40 art organizations whose programs reach all 77 counties in the state through a wide range of art forms including opera, ballet and children’s theatre.

Learn more about how you can help donate. The rounds end each Friday night at 8 p.m.