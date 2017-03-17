1 Killed In 2-Vehicle Collision In Bryan County

One person has died following a two-vehicle collision on a state highway in Bryan County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 59-year-old Larry M. Wilcox of Durant was killed in Thursday's collision on Oklahoma Highway 78 one mile south of Durant.

Troopers say Wilcox's vehicle was southbound on the roadway shortly after 5 p.m. when he attempted to make a left turn on State Highway 70-E and pulled into the path of a northbound vehicle.

Wilcox was transported to a Durant hospital where he died due to internal injuries from the collision. The driver of the second vehicle was pinned in the wreckage for about 15 minutes before he was transported to a hospital in Denison, Texas, with head and arm injuries.

The patrol says both drivers were wearing seat belts.