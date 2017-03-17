Edmond Police Looking For Driver Accused Of Exposing Himself To - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Edmond Police Looking For Driver Accused Of Exposing Himself To Children

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
EDMOND, Oklahoma -

Edmond police are asking for help identifying the driver of a silver or white Lincoln Towncar that is accused of exposing himself and touching himself in front of several children Thursday.

Authorities say the driver is a black man about 40-years-old with a gray goatee who was in the Homestead housing addition near West Danforth Rd. and North Santa Fe Thursday when he was seen exposing himself. Officers say the Towncar has some damage to the front end. 

Police are asking anyone who see the man to immediately call 911. 

