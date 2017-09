Oklahoma City police are looking for a man they say stole a $200 pair of sunglasses.

Surveillance video captured the suspect grabbing a $200 pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses and sliding them into his pocket, officers said. The suspect then approached the store’s clerk and struck up a conversation before shaking the clerks hand and then leave the store inside the Outlet Mall without paying.

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stopper at (405) 235-7300, or leave a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com.