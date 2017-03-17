Fallin's General Counsel Resigns In Conflict Of Interest Controversy

A powerful earthquake jolted central Mexico on Tuesday, cracking building facades and scattering rubble on streets in the capital on the anniversary of a devastating 1985 quake.More >>
A powerful earthquake jolted central Mexico on Tuesday, cracking building facades and scattering rubble on streets in the capital on the anniversary of a devastating 1985 quake.More >>
Pawnee County Sheriff Mike Waters said Randy Watkins turned himself in Tuesday morning after the video of a road rage confrontation between motorists and motorcyclists went viral.More >>
Pawnee County Sheriff Mike Waters said Randy Watkins turned himself in Tuesday morning after the video of a road rage confrontation between motorists and motorcyclists went viral.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.