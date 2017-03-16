Sen. Shortey's Business Partner, Victim's Father React To Charge - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Sen. Shortey's Business Partner, Victim's Father React To Charges

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Lots of shock and disbelief from those who know state Senator Ralph Shortey, one of whom says they’ve known him for more than a decade.

Senator Shortey is facing charges of engaging in child prostitution, prostitution within 1,000 feet of a church and transporting minor for prostitution.

Calls to Senator Shortey have gone unanswered and at his house Thursday, his personal SUV wasn't out front and no one was home.

News 9 reached out to the father of the boy found at the Super 8 Motel, he wouldn't go on camera but did say about his son, "He's not doing too well. He's kind of our Priority right now." 

The father later said, “For some odd reason [his son] decided this lifestyle."

News 9 also stopped by Wholly Grounds a Coffee shop on Oklahoma City's Southwest side. The co-owner there wouldn't talk on camera either, but did say Shortey has been his business partner for a year and customer for 14 years.

He said Shortey always seemed normal and said everyone there is shocked by the felony charges.

Shortey does have a wife and children, however, News 9 was unable to reach them for a comment. 

