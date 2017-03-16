Look Forward To Warm, Breezy Thursday Evening Across OK - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Look Forward To Warm, Breezy Thursday Evening Across OK

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Look forward to a warm Thursday evening with a strong south breeze. It will be a mild night with lows in the upper 50’s and low 60’s.

Friday will be warm as well, even though we have a cold front moving in. The front will be weak, but may provide enough lift for a few showers midday. The front should arrive in OKC between noon and 3 p.m.

Rain chances in OKC will be very slim Friday. Better rain and storm chances will be in the far SE. There may be a couple of weak thunderstorms, but the severe threat is extremely low. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.