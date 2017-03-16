Look Forward To Warm, Breezy Thursday Evening Across OK

Look forward to a warm Thursday evening with a strong south breeze. It will be a mild night with lows in the upper 50’s and low 60’s.

Friday will be warm as well, even though we have a cold front moving in. The front will be weak, but may provide enough lift for a few showers midday. The front should arrive in OKC between noon and 3 p.m.

Rain chances in OKC will be very slim Friday. Better rain and storm chances will be in the far SE. There may be a couple of weak thunderstorms, but the severe threat is extremely low.