Westbrook On Curry's MVP Comments: 'Who's He?' - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Westbrook On Curry's MVP Comments: 'Who's He?'

Posted: Updated:

Warriors point guard Steph Curry knows a lot about what it takes to be the MVP, and the reigning two-time winner made his case on who he thought deserved the award on Monday. 

Related: Stache Bros Post Hilarious Video To Show Support For Westbrook

In an interview on The Dan Patrick Show, Curry made the case for Houston's James Harden to win the award. 

You kind of have to reward the better team, I would think, record-wise. That’s just kind of going in the history of the MVP award. So, I think James will probably edge him out just  off of that," Curry said. 

Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook, who is on pace to become the first person since Oscar Robertson (1961-62) to average a triple-double for an entire season, was asked about Curry's comments on Thursday. 

"I don't care, it doesn't matter what he say," Westbrook said. "Who's he?"

Seeing Westbrook wasn't too fond of the Warriors even before Curry's comments, Monday night's matchup between OKC and Golden State has the potential to be one heck of a game. 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.