Westbrook On Curry's MVP Comments: 'Who's He?'

Warriors point guard Steph Curry knows a lot about what it takes to be the MVP, and the reigning two-time winner made his case on who he thought deserved the award on Monday.

In an interview on The Dan Patrick Show, Curry made the case for Houston's James Harden to win the award.

You kind of have to reward the better team, I would think, record-wise. That’s just kind of going in the history of the MVP award. So, I think James will probably edge him out just off of that," Curry said.

Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook, who is on pace to become the first person since Oscar Robertson (1961-62) to average a triple-double for an entire season, was asked about Curry's comments on Thursday.

"I don't care, it doesn't matter what he say," Westbrook said. "Who's he?"

Seeing Westbrook wasn't too fond of the Warriors even before Curry's comments, Monday night's matchup between OKC and Golden State has the potential to be one heck of a game.