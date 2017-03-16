Oklahoma Appeals Court Affirms Life Sentence In Man's Death

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the life prison sentence of a man convicted of shooting another man to death.

The court handed down the decision Thursday to 57-year-old Franklin Savoy Combs of Holdenville. Combs was found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury in Hughes County of the May 13, 2013, shooting death of 38-year-old Gayland Moore.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a 911 call was made from Combs' home on the day of the shooting. Officers found Moore dead at the residence and an investigation determined that he had died of a gunshot wound.

Among other things, the appellate court rejected claims by Combs that the evidence against him was insufficient.

Combs' attorney, Traci Quick, did not immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.