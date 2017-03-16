8 Flu-Related Deaths In Oklahoma In Last Week

Eight Oklahomans have died as a result of the flu in the last week, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

There have been 64 flu-related deaths in Oklahoma this season.

One child age 4 or younger has died as a result of the flu, one child age 5-17, five adults aged 18-49, and eleven adults aged 50-64. The remaining 46 Oklahoman victims were over the age of 65.

The latest deaths were in Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc and Tulsa counties.

Tulsa County has had twice the number of deaths of any other county at 17. Oklahoma County has had seven deaths, which rose by one this week.

Cleveland and Kay counties have had four deaths each. Rogers and Stephens counties have had three deaths each. Blaine, Canadian, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie and Wagoner counties have each had two deaths and Beckham, Bryan, Craig, Creek, Garvin, Grant, Johnston, Lincoln, Logan, Mayes, McCurtain, Okmulgee, Payne, Pittsburg, Texas and Washita counties have one death each.

The OSDH reports that 2,021 people have been hospitalized during the flu season that began Sept. 1, 2016, 78 of those in the last week.