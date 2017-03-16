8 Flu-Related Deaths In Oklahoma In Last Week - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

8 Flu-Related Deaths In Oklahoma In Last Week

Posted: Updated:
By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
Connect
[File Photo] [File Photo]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Eight Oklahomans have died as a result of the flu in the last week, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. 

There have been 64 flu-related deaths in Oklahoma this season. 

One child age 4 or younger has died as a result of the flu, one child age 5-17, five adults aged 18-49, and eleven adults aged 50-64. The remaining 46 Oklahoman victims were over the age of 65.

The latest deaths were in Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc and Tulsa counties.

Tulsa County has had twice the number of deaths of any other county at 17. Oklahoma County has had seven deaths, which rose by one this week.

Cleveland and Kay counties have had four deaths each. Rogers and Stephens counties have had three deaths each. Blaine, Canadian, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie and Wagoner counties have each had two deaths and Beckham, Bryan, Craig, Creek, Garvin, Grant, Johnston, Lincoln, Logan, Mayes, McCurtain, Okmulgee, Payne, Pittsburg, Texas and Washita counties have one death each.

The OSDH reports that 2,021 people have been hospitalized during the flu season that began Sept. 1, 2016, 78 of those in the last week. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Hurricane Maria Strengthens Into Category 5 Storm

    Hurricane Maria Strengthens Into Category 5 Storm

    Hurricane Maria  is now a Category 5 storm, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Monday evening. 

    More >>

    Hurricane Maria  is now a Category 5 storm, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Monday evening. 

    More >>

  • Senate Backs Bill To Pump $700 Billion Into Military

    Senate Backs Bill To Pump $700 Billion Into Military

    A group of American tanks and soldiers take part in a yearly military parade marking the Polish Army Day, in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, Aug. 15, 2016, in a symbolic show of increased U.S. military involvement in a region shaken by a more assertive Russia. (AA group of American tanks and soldiers take part in a yearly military parade marking the Polish Army Day, in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, Aug. 15, 2016, in a symbolic show of increased U.S. military involvement in a region shaken by a more assertive Russia. (A

    The Senate has overwhelmingly approved a sweeping policy bill that would pump $700 billion into the military, putting the U.S. armed forces on track for a budget greater than at any time during the decade-plus wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. 

    More >>

    The Senate has overwhelmingly approved a sweeping policy bill that would pump $700 billion into the military, putting the U.S. armed forces on track for a budget greater than at any time during the decade-plus wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. 

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.