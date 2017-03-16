OKC, Chickasaw Nation Nearing Deal To Resume Work On American Indian Cultural Center

Environmentalists have filed an anti-fracking lawsuit in Nevada to block an effort to expand oil and gas drilling on federal land.More >>
Environmentalists have filed an anti-fracking lawsuit in Nevada to block an effort to expand oil and gas drilling on federal land.More >>
The Oklahoma State Department of Education has submitted its goals for public education to the federal government outlining the state agency's eight-year plan to ensure students have a competitive edge.More >>
The Oklahoma State Department of Education has submitted its goals for public education to the federal government outlining the state agency's eight-year plan to ensure students have a competitive edge.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.