OKC, Chickasaw Nation Nearing Deal To Resume Work On American In - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OKC, Chickasaw Nation Nearing Deal To Resume Work On American Indian Cultural Center

Posted: Updated:
The unfinished American Indian Cultural Center and Museum in Oklahoma City. March 4, 2014. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File) The unfinished American Indian Cultural Center and Museum in Oklahoma City. March 4, 2014. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City city council has finally reached the approval stage for a contract with the Chickasaw Nation to help operate the American Indian Cultural Center.

City Finance Director Craig Freeman says a deal will presented for approval by the beginning of April and construction could resume as early as this fall. Earlier this year, the state handed off the project to the city and the Chickasaw Nation, who stepped in to offer financial support.

One of the biggest difficulties has been collecting at least $10 million to match the state's pledge of up to $25 million in bond debt to complete work on the museum. Tribal officials announced they passed that in January by reaching $10.8 million.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.