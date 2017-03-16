OKC, Chickasaw Nation Nearing Deal To Resume Work On American Indian Cultural Center

The Oklahoma City city council has finally reached the approval stage for a contract with the Chickasaw Nation to help operate the American Indian Cultural Center.

City Finance Director Craig Freeman says a deal will presented for approval by the beginning of April and construction could resume as early as this fall. Earlier this year, the state handed off the project to the city and the Chickasaw Nation, who stepped in to offer financial support.

One of the biggest difficulties has been collecting at least $10 million to match the state's pledge of up to $25 million in bond debt to complete work on the museum. Tribal officials announced they passed that in January by reaching $10.8 million.