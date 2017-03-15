Firefighters Battle Blaze At Abandoned Building In SW OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Firefighters Battle Blaze At Abandoned Building In SW OKC

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Crews have extinguished a fire at an abandoned building on the southwest side of the metro, Wednesday evening.

Firefighters were called out to the scene at a vacant laundromat building located near SW 44th St. and S. Agnew Ave. Once on scene crews reported seeing visible flames and black smoke billowing from the structure.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. No one was inside the building when firefighters conducted a search.

