Memo To Gov. Outlines Impact Of American Health Care Act For Okl - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Memo To Gov. Outlines Impact Of American Health Care Act For Oklahomans

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

An analysis prepared for Gov. Mary Fallin reveals more about what the proposed American Health Care Act (AHCA) will mean for Oklahomans.  

The AHCA is the Republican's plan to replace Obamacare.

The three-page document was prepared by the state health officials and policy staff. It lays out the pros and cons of the AHCA for Oklahomans.  

Those like Donna Farrimond who has multiple sclerosis and is a recent colon cancer survivor. Her husband had a brain tumor. They said without Obamacare, they wouldn't be here. 

“Obamacare has saved our lives,” she said. 

So they're scared of what will happen without the Affordable Care Act. 

“We’ll be as we were before Obamacare: without insurance, failing and fading away,” she said.

The couple receives subsidies from the government to help make their premium's affordable, but under the AHCA, those subsidies, now based on income, would be replaced with tax credits based on age raising the costs of premiums for many.

The memo said "that could cause people on Medicaid to NOT go to work or earn more income because the cost of insurance would be unaffordable."

In addition, the report said fully eliminating cost sharing of out of pocket health expenses hurts Oklahoma where 60 percent of enrollees get help.  

The analysis also said the state would immediately lose $9.3 million in public health funding and the obligation of paying for Native American's healthcare would shift to the states.

But on the pro-side: the analysis said the plan should lower costs of health care for young people and the elimination of administration complications should allow for more types of plans to be offered. 

In a written statement, Fallin said:

This a significant first step to bring back patient-centered health care and provide affordable, quality health care. I look forward to seeing what will evolve from this proposal."

  • NewsMore>>

  • 2 Louisiana Slayings Likely Racially Motivated, Police Say

    2 Louisiana Slayings Likely Racially Motivated, Police Say

     The slayings of two black men in Baton Rouge last week were likely racially motivated, police said Sunday, and a suspect — a 23-year-old white man — was in custody. 

    More >>

     The slayings of two black men in Baton Rouge last week were likely racially motivated, police said Sunday, and a suspect — a 23-year-old white man — was in custody. 

    More >>

  • Dozens Of Arrests As Protests Turn Violent Again In St. Louis

    Dozens Of Arrests As Protests Turn Violent Again In St. Louis

    A man throws a rock into the window as demonstrators march in response to a not guilty verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in St. Louis. Stockley was acquitted in the 2011 killing of a black manA man throws a rock into the window as demonstrators march in response to a not guilty verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in St. Louis. Stockley was acquitted in the 2011 killing of a black man

    Police say they made dozens of arrests in downtown St. Louis when people ignored orders to disperse after a third night of vandalism that followed largely nonviolent daylight protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged in the shooting death of a black man.  

    More >>

    Police say they made dozens of arrests in downtown St. Louis when people ignored orders to disperse after a third night of vandalism that followed largely nonviolent daylight protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged in the shooting death of a black man.  

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.