Memo To Gov. Outlines Impact Of American Health Care Act For Oklahomans

The slayings of two black men in Baton Rouge last week were likely racially motivated, police said Sunday, and a suspect — a 23-year-old white man — was in custody.More >>
Police say they made dozens of arrests in downtown St. Louis when people ignored orders to disperse after a third night of vandalism that followed largely nonviolent daylight protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged in the shooting death of a black man.More >>
