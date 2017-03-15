A 3.0-magnitude earthquake shook residents near Watonga, Wednesday.

The 1:14 p.m. quake's epicenter was 6 miles east-northeast of Watonga, 7 miles south-southeast of Hitchcock, 10 miles north-northeast of Greenfield and 51 miles west-northwest of Oklahoma City.

The earthquake had a depth of 3 kilometers.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damages.

