3.0-Magnitude Earthquake Shook Residents Near Watonga Wednesday - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

3.0-Magnitude Earthquake Shook Residents Near Watonga Wednesday

Posted: Updated:
By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A 3.0-magnitude earthquake shook residents near Watonga, Wednesday.

The 1:14 p.m. quake's epicenter was 6 miles east-northeast of Watonga, 7 miles south-southeast of Hitchcock, 10 miles north-northeast of Greenfield and 51 miles west-northwest of Oklahoma City.

The earthquake had a depth of 3 kilometers.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damages.

For more information stay with News 9, we’ll keep you advised.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.