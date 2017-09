Oklahoma City police are asking for help locating two suspects wanted in connection to a double shooting that resulted in a man’s death.

Officers say Teran Constantino Morales, 54, and Nedio Vallin Lopez, 46, are the suspects in a March 4 shooting in the 1500 block of Southwest 27th St. According to investigators, Victor Vasquez, 47, was killed and Marcos Avalos, 36, was injured in the double shooting.

Police say they consider Morales and Lopez to be armed and dangerous and anyone who encounters them should call 911 immediately.

Vasquez’s death was the 13th homicide in Oklahoma City in 2017.