Construction Begins On OKC Streetcar Project

Construction is underway for the MAPS3 streetcar project in Oklahoma City and there are some closures this week that may impact your morning commute.

Robinson will be closed between Main and Park Avenue until this Friday. Also, both eastbound lanes of Sheridan will be closed until March 24th. That's where they are doing utility work for the track drain installation.

Joe Carter will remain as one north- and one southbound lane until March 24th. Reno, the biggest stretch of construction, is a two-lane closure but there will still be two open lanes of traffic. During off hours and weekends, cones will be pulled back so just one lane is closed.

The $128 million project is expected to take two years to complete. Once done, it will run more than four miles connecting Bricktown and Midtown.