OKC Announces Top 5 Contenders For Name Of New Downtown Park

Oklahoma City officials are calling on your ideas to name the city's most ambitious parks project yet.

The 70-acre park will connect the core of downtown Oklahoma City to the north shore of the Oklahoma River. The current designs include a cafe, sports facilities, a lake, and nature trails.

The top five name submissions so far for the park are Land Run Park, Scissortail Park, Skydance Park, Union Park, and Unity Park.

You have until April 7th to submit your name ideas to the City of OKC.