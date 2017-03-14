One Killed In Two-Vehicle Wreck In SW OKC

At least one person is dead after a two-vehicle wreck in southwest Oklahoma City, police said.

The wreck happened about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday near SW 44 and Mustang Road. Police said one of the vehicles rolled over.

Police said one person died at the scene and one person has been taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

