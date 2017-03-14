Brooklyn's Finest: Westbrook's 33rd Triple-Double Lifts Thunder - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Brooklyn's Finest: Westbrook's 33rd Triple-Double Lifts Thunder Past Nets

By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
BROOKLYN, New York -

Russell Westbrook recorded his 33rd triple-double of the season as the Thunder beat the Nets, 122-104 on Tuesday night in Brooklyn.

Westbrook finished with 25 points, 12 rebounds and 19 assists, and has now tallied a triple-double in three straight games while the Thunder picked up its first road-win since Jan. 25.

With a large contingent of Brooklyn fans cheering him on at every dribble, OKC’s all-world point guard let his presence be known early on. Westbrook quickly dished out six assists in the first six minutes of the game to get OKC’s offense flowing while involving all his teammates. Westbrook either scored or assisted on 26 of the Thunder’s 30 points while he was on the floor in the first quarter.  

The Thunder jumped out to a five-point lead after one, but the Nets caught fire in the second frame to tie it up at halftime thanks to some suspect OKC defense.

Facing its eighth consecutive road-loss, the Thunder needed to right the ship in the second half, and that’s exactly what they did.

Victor Oladipo drained a jumper, Andre Roberson knocked down a 3-pointer and Alex Abrines added a pair of shots from behind the arc as the Thunder used a 17-5 third-quarter-run to take an 87-78 lead with 1:57 left in the frame.

To the surprise of no one inside of the Barclays Center, Westbrook played the role of closer in the fourth as the Thunder used a 12-5 run to put the game away. OKC is now 27-6 when Westbrook triple-doubles.

Oladipo also played a great all-around game with 21 points and four steals while Taj Gibson and Enes Kanter each added 17 points of their own. Abrines and Steven Adams also scored in double figures with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Brook Lopez led the Nets with 25 points and Jeremy Lin scored 24 points.

The Thunder will continue its two-game road trip in Toronto on Thursday night. 

