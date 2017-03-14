Prague HS Football Stand-Out Fatally Shot In SW OKC

Oklahoma City police need the public’s help in solving the robbery and gunshot murder of a teenager who was also a standout on the Prague High School football team.

Emmanuel “E.J.” Zenon, 16, was shot and killed late Monday night outside Brookwood Village Apartment .

Police said when they got there, Zenon was laying in the street just outside an open car door.

Paramedics rushed Zenon to OU Medical Center, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Prague Mayor Cliff Bryant volunteers as a substitute teacher at Prague High School from time to time.

He said Zenon was not only known as an outstanding two-way football player, he was also an excellent student as well.

“We’re all heartbroken and it’s just a tragedy to our community, a small community and everybody knows everyone, so it’s just devastating,” he said.

Oklahoma City police Master Sgt. Gary Knight urges anyone who knows anything to call the homicide tip line at (405) 297-1200.

Zenon would have turned 17 on March 23.

Prague Public Schools announced they will have counselors available during spring break if any students or staff would like someone to talk with. You can find out more information on their Facebook page.