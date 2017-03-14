Dozens Of Ducks Found Dead At Bethany Pond - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Dozens Of Ducks Found Dead At Bethany Pond

BETHANY, Oklahoma -

An investigation is underway after more than two dozen dead ducks were found near a Bethany Pond.

This is the second time it's happened in a year.

Neighbors began finding the ducks late last week near the pond at Mendenhall Park. 

About 25 were found dead and at least a half dozen others found sick.

One woman who takes care of the ducks thinks they're being poisoned.

"When you see these guys in their last 10 minutes of life and the suffering that they're going through, it's animal abuse and the people that are responsible for it should be punished," said Denise Parr, who found the ducks.

