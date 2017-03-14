Reps. Pass Education Legislation Before Five-Day Weekend - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Reps. Pass Education Legislation Before Five-Day Weekend

Posted: Updated:
[File photo] [File photo]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The state House of Representatives wrapped up early for the week to enjoy spring break, leaving a lot of unfinished business on the table.  

Representatives gaveled out to enjoy a five-day weekend without doing much to bridge a nearly $900 million budget gap or give teachers a promised pay raise. They did pass some legislation tied to schools.

A watered down version of a bill that would have required schools to teach five days a week failed in the House of Representatives.  

Many schools went to four-day school weeks because of budget issues. The watered down bill would have only required schools to submit their plans for a four-day school week to the state Board of Education, but it didn’t have the necessary votes to pass.

“I don’t think it’s unreasonable to ask them only, only to file a report. This doesn’t say they can’t do it or that they aren’t able to do it,” said bill author, Speaker Pro Tempore Harold Wright.

“Maybe we should only expect schools to have a plan when we have a plan. We’re required to have an education plan submitted by April first and this body can’t do that. We fail to do that every single year,” Rep. Shane Stone, D-District 89, said. “We can’t even subject ourselves to our own mandates and yet we’re going to schools and putting another mandate on them.”

The house did pass a bill that would create a committee to look into school spending.

“The goal here is to create a bipartisan non political commission that is able to review these things away from special interest groups, away from lobbyists, away from other bureaucrats,” Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-District 40, said.

That bill passed, 64 to 26.

The House reconvenes Monday. The Senate will be in session Wednesday.  

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Your Vote Counts

    Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.