OK Girl, 5, Competing In National Spelling Bee Honored At Capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The youngest contestant ever to compete in the National Spelling Bee is a 5-year old from Oklahoma. On Tuesday, she was honored by state representatives. 

A shy little 5-year-old girl who proved she was more than just a novelty at the Scripps Green Country Regional Spelling Bee in Tulsa could spell big trouble for contestants on the national level.

"I'm glad to represent Oklahoma and the National Spelling Bee. Thank you so much for having me today," said 5-year-old Edith Fuller to state lawmakers.

Edith didn't even crack a smile as lawmakers honored her. She had her game face on.   Edith beat out 50-other students, many of them three times her age, by correctly spelling the word Jnana, a term for "knowledge" in Indian philosophy. 

It's appropriate, because it's her knowledge that will have her competing against some of the best spellers in the country at the National Spelling Bee. Edith’s dad, Justin Fuller, says there are plenty of people to thank for the pint-sized home schooler's success.

"We are very grateful to many people for sponsoring the spelling bee that she won. Grateful to my wife, Annie, for the many hours that she put in to help Edith meet her goals. Very grateful to our younger sons who were very eager participants in family spelling bees," said Justin.

Edith will be flown to a resort just outside of Washington D.C., all expenses paid, to compete in the National Spelling Bee May 30.

