Wednesday To See Higher Temps As Wind Shifts

Skies will stay pretty quiet Tuesday night with just a few passing clouds. Temperatures will drop to the low 30s with a light east wind.
The wind will shift to the southeast Wednesday helping to push temperatures a little higher. We will top out in the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies.
The wind ramps up on Thursday out of the south with highs climbing to the mid-70s! Any chance for rain Thursday evening will stay in eastern Oklahoma.
